Roman Reigns squaring off against The Rock and another major WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40 shouldn't happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Tom Prichard believes Roman Reigns should not wrestle two matches at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Last year, Cody Rhodes challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, The American Nightmare failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline. Nevertheless, many believed he would get another shot at the title at WrestleMania 40.

Despite this, Rhodes' chances to get another title match against Reigns at the upcoming Show of Shows seem to be at risk following The Rock's return last Monday on RAW. The Brahma Bull teased a feud with his cousin, The Head of the Table.

Prichard was recently asked on the Taking You To School podcast whether Reigns should square off against The Rock on the first night of WrestleMania before facing Rhodes on the second. The wrestling veteran disliked the idea.

"No, I think one WrestleMania match should be enough. I do. It's like the Super Bowl, you don't play two games in a row," he said. [23:55 - 24:06]

Tom Prichard urges WWE to pull the trigger on The Rock vs Roman Reigns

During the same episode of the Taking You To School podcast, Tom Prichard discussed why the Stamford-based company should pull the trigger on The Rock versus Roman Reigns.

The wrestling veteran urged WWE to book the match immediately for WrestleMania 40 because The Rock is getting older.

"[It's gotta be WrestleMania?] Right. Why not? I mean, yeah. It's a good problem to have, how many stars you're gonna put in WrestleMania? And I read some things about 'poor Cody, poor Cody.' No, Cody is gonna be fine. This is the time, and if they're gonna do it, do it now while you can. [Rock is not getting any younger, you gotta pull the trigger] Right. Right. Yeah, I think that'd be great," he said.

