WWE must pull the trigger on The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for one major reason, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Tom Prichard believes the time is perfect for WWE to set up a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company last Monday on RAW. After beating up Jinder Mahal, the now-Hollywood megastar teased going after his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Several fans and experts now believe the two superstars could probably clash at WrestleMania 40 in a dream match.

On the Taking You To School podcast, Prichard addressed the potential square-off between The Rock and Roman Reigns. He claimed the company must pull the trigger now while they still can due to The Brahma Bull getting older.

"[It's gotta be WrestleMania?] Right. Why not? I mean, yeah. It's a good problem to have, how many stars you're gonna put in WrestleMania? And I read some things about 'poor Cody, poor Cody.' No, Cody is gonna be fine. This is the time, and if they're gonna do it, do it now while you can. [Rock is not getting any younger, you gotta pull the trigger] Right. Right. Yeah, I think that'd be great," he said. [6:13 – 6:41]

Cody Rhodes' reaction to The Rock potentially returning to square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 predicted by wrestling veteran. Check out the details here.

The Rock shouldn't challenge Roman Reigns for his championship, says WWE Hall of Famer

Later this month, Roman Reigns is scheduled to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against the winner of the Triple Threat match between AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

Although many are convinced that the Tribal Chief will successfully retain his title at the upcoming Premium Live Event, Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes he should drop the championship to Randy Orton before facing The Rock at WrestleMania 40. He claimed on Busted Open that fans would not be pleased if The Brahma Bull challenged Reigns for the title at the Show of Shows.

"If you put The Rock on WrestleMania, now he has to be against Roman. If he's against Roman for the championship, I don't think people are gonna like that at all. That is a force fit. I mean, you could fit a round peg into a square hole with a hammer, but man, this feels even more forced than that because Rock hasn't been around for a while and just coming back and going into the championship, I don't want that. I know you don't want that. I don't think a lot of people wanna see that," he said.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to end in major betrayal; new WWE star joining The Bloodline could happen, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Taking You To School and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.