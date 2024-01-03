The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to end in major betrayal; new WWE star joining The Bloodline could happen, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Francine believes The Rock's daughter, Ava, could cost him his potential WWE match against Roman Reigns.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company on this week's RAW. After delivering a People's Elbow to Jinder Mahal, the 51-year-old teased going after The Head of the Table. Since then, many fans and experts have speculated that the two will square off at the upcoming WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event.

Francine discussed the potential scenario for a match between Reigns and The Rock during the latest episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast. She claimed The Tribal Chief should win since The Great One would probably disappear after the showdown. The Queen of Extreme disclosed that she would have The Bloodline leader secure the victory but "not clean."

Francine's co-host then suggested that The Rock's daughter and NXT star Ava interfere to cost her father the match, elevate herself to the main roster, and join The Bloodline. The ECW legend agreed, saying the company "should do something with her."

The Rock's daughter made a major announcement following his WWE return. Ava said she took Paul Heyman's advice before taking up a new role.

Should The Rock challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble against the winner of a triple threat match between Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight.

On Busted Open, Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed Reigns versus The Rock should not be for the title. Hence, he suggested that The Tribal Chief lose his championship to Randy Orton ahead of WrestleMania 40:

"So, if he [The Rock] goes to WrestleMania, it has to be against Roman. And if it is against Roman, you can't have the championship on Roman. That means you have to put it someplace else. Who better than Randy right now, who's chasing that 16-time record to tie it and possibly beat it? And then you do Randy versus Cody, where Cody can finish the story against somebody who means a lot to him. There's a nice story built into Cody and Randy, also. And let's not forget, Cody did retweet something I said about two months ago, where he says, 'Let's run it back, student versus the master one more time,'" he said.

After his return on RAW, The Rock revealed exactly what he planned to do to his "cousin" based on a major WWE Superstar's advice. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Hollywood icon.

