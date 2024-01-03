Major WWE star (not Cody Rhodes) to end Roman Reigns' championship reign ahead of WrestleMania 40 would be the perfect scenario, suggests legend

A WWE Hall of Famer suggested that Randy Orton dethrone Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The Viper recently returned to the Stamford-based company after nearly a year and a half of absence due to injury. He is scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat match against AJ Styles and LA Knight for a shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, The Rock returned to RAW this week. The Great One teased going after The Head of the Table. Many now believe the two will square off against each other at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE legend Bully Ray pointed out that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns should not be for the championship because fans would not be pleased to see The Brahma Bull challenging for the title. Hence, he suggested another scenario in which The Tribal Chief would lose his title before The Show of Shows.

"So, if he [The Rock] goes to WrestleMania, it has to be against Roman. And if it is against Roman, you can't have the championship on Roman. That means you have to put it someplace else. Who better than Randy right now, who's chasing that 16-time record to tie it and possibly beat it? And then you do Randy versus Cody, where Cody can finish the story against somebody that means a lot to him. There's a nice story built into Cody and Randy also. And let's not forget, Cody did retweet something I said about two months ago, where he says, 'Let's run it back, student versus the master one more time,'" he said. [From 17:36 to 18:16]

Check out the entire video below:

Wrestling veteran believes Cody Rhodes should dethrone Roman Reigns after WWE WrestleMania 40

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan also discussed the possible scenarios after The Rock's return on Monday Night RAW. He pointed out that the company cannot miss out on having the dream match between The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns.

However, Morgan disclosed that he still wants to see Cody Rhodes win Reigns' title. Hence, he suggested The American Nightmare capture the championship on the premium live event after WrestleMania 40.

"If it's gonna be 'Mania for Rock and Roman Reigns, then... Cody's gotta finish the story is all I know, so he better win that da*n title at then the next pay-per-view versus Roman or something," he said.

