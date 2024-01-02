Major WWE star dethroning Roman Reigns after The Tribal Chief squares off against The Rock at WrestleMania 40 must happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan wants to see Cody Rhodes capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship despite The Rock's return.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company last night on RAW to confront Jinder Mahal. After taking out The Modern Day Maharaja with a People's Elbow, the 51-year-old teased going after Reigns by asking fans whether he should sit "at the head of the table" when he goes out for a meal in San Diego. Since then, many believe the rumored match between The Rock and Reigns will finally happen at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan addressed the possibility of seeing that match at the upcoming Show of Shows. He claimed Cody Rhodes must then dethrone the leader of The Bloodline at the following Premium Live Event.

"If it's gonna be 'Mania for Rock and Roman Reigns, then... Cody's gotta finish the story is all I know, so he better win that da*n title at then the next pay-per-view versus Roman or something," he said. [1:46 - 2:00]

Kurt Angle wants to see Roman Reigns have another dream match in WWE

While many fans are excited to see Roman Reigns go one-on-one with The Great One, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently expressed his desire to see The Tribal Chief have another dream match.

Although he claimed it would most likely never happen, The Olympic Gold Medalist disclosed on The Kurt Angle Show that he wants to see Reigns face AEW star Kenny Omega.

"Well, it's a match that will probably never take place. But I would say Roman Reigns versus Kenny Omega for the world title. Now, I don't think that's ever gonna happen unless Kenny Omega switches over to WWE. [He just signed another contract with AEW] Yeah, so it's probably not gonna happen. But, man, I would love to see that match," he said.

