WWE Hall of Famer feels "conflicted" about Roman Reigns potentially breaking a major record in 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff feels "conflicted" about Roman Reigns potentially breaking Hulk Hogan's 1474-day title record.

The Tribal Chief has been a world champion for more than 1200 days. Over the past three years, he overcame several top challengers, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes. If the leader of The Bloodline managed to continue defeating his challengers in 2024, he might be able to break Hogan's 1474-day title run record.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed the possibility of Reigns breaking Hogan's record. Although the veteran disclosed that he wanted to see that happen, he later stated that he was conflicted about it after being reminded that Rhodes potentially would have to lose to The Tribal Chief again at WrestleMania 40.

"The story is amazing and it hasn't been easy. This has not been easy. This has been a difficult journey and he survived it, man. He survived it all an came out on top. I love the story. And if he ends up eclipsing Hulk Hogan, if there's anybody that deserves it because of overcoming his personal journeys and stories along that journey, da*n, it's Roman Reigns. And I think it's a testimony to perseverance and hard work and commitment and support. Hats off, man if you beat that Hulk Hogan, those are 1,000 days? [Hogan is at 1474] Okay, I'm pushing for 1475 for Roman. That's what I'd love to see," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"[You don't want Cody to win at WrestleMania?] Oh, sh*t! There is that. Oh, I'm so conflicted. [2:16:00 - 2:17:12]

Cody Rhodes sends a message ahead of a grudge match with a former Royal Rumble winner at a major WWE event. Check it out here.

Will Cody Rhodes "finish the story" at WWE WrestleMania 40?

During an interview with Abhilash Mendhe of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Australian pro wrestler Jesse Lambert discussed the possibility of Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Lambert predicted that The American Nightmare will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows.

"Well, first I'm I'm going to straight away say it! Mark my words! I think Cody's winning the... I think Cody's winning it! I think he's going to do it for Dusty! Finish the story. I just recently had my big match and finished the story. So if I can do it, Cody you can do it too," he said.

"I don't ever wanna go back" to Suplex City, says Cody Rhodes. Check out his comments here.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.