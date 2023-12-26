"I don't ever wanna go back" to Suplex City, says WWE star who was betrayed by Brock Lesnar

A top WWE Superstar has made it clear that he never wants to go back to Suplex City after feuding with Brock Lesnar in the past.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dangerous entities in the history of WWE as well as pro wrestling. The Beast Incarnate targeted Cody Rhodes immediately after WrestleMania 39. The duo was supposed to team up on the RAW after 'Mania, but Lesnar ended up betraying Cody and attacked him during the closing moments of the show.

He then kicked off a months-long feud with The American Nightmare. At SummerSlam 2023, the feud finally came to an end, with Cody leading at 2-1.

On tonight's special edition of WWE RAW, The American Nightmare opened up about feuding with Brock Lesnar earlier this year. He had the following to say about the feud:

"I'd say what I learned from the trip to Suplex City is: I don't ever wanna go back," said Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Cody Rhodes makes a request to Jey Uso after announcing Randy Orton's return

At Backlash 2023, Cody Rhodes scored a huge win over Lesnar and managed to beat him in less than ten minutes. Lesnar then beat Rhodes at Night of Champions, thus making the score 1-1.

Rhodes eventually won the feud when he beat Lesnar once again at SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar raised Rhodes' hand after the match as a sign of respect.

Did you enjoy Cody's feud with Lesnar? Sound off!

Please give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Rhodes' quotes!

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here