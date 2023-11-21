Cody Rhodes makes a request to Jey Uso after announcing Randy Orton's return

Cody Rhodes announced Randy Orton's return during the final moments of RAW, but what happened when the cameras stopped rolling?

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, The Viper will return to WWE. He will join Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, and the babyfaces will take on Judgment Day in a WarGames match.

Cody Rhodes announced Randy Orton's return on tonight's episode of RAW to a massive pop from the crowd. After the show went off the air, the babyfaces stood in the ring, and Cody cut a quick promo requesting Jey Uso to yell his signature catchphrase.

Cody then thanked the fans for watching the show before the babyfaces left the ring.

Cody Rhodes and Orton have quite a bit of history together. Orton, Cody, and Ted DiBiase Jr. formed The Legacy back in the day. The heel faction battled WWE's biggest babyfaces, including DX and John Cena. Cody has become a main event level star, and Orton couldn't have been more proud of him.

It remains to be seen if the babyfaces manage to put The Judgment Day down at Survivor Series: WarGames, now that Orton is returning.

