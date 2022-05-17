Watch: Becky Lynch tries to punch and kick Cody Rhodes after RAW goes off-air

Becky Lynch tried to attack Cody Rhodes in a hilarious visual after last night's WWE RAW went off the air.

Lynch had quite a rough night on this week's episode of RAW. She met Asuka in the main event of the night in a match to determine the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Championship. The match ended with Asuka pinning Big Time Becks after spraying green mist on her face.

A fan shot a clip of the aftermath of Lynch's embarrassing loss to Asuka. After the show went off the air, Lynch headed to the back, but she was having a hard time finding her way.

All of a sudden, Cody Rhodes came out for his dark match. Lynch decided to attack him with punches and kicks, and she failed miserably. It did make for an amusing visual, though. Bianca Belair can also be seen fist-bumping Cody on the entrance ramp. Check out the footage below:

Gracie the 4HW fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Baby_Face_Grace Becky Lynch after Raw just before the Dark match not being able to see anything swinging at Cody is absolutely hilarious! She’s so funny. Also fist bump for Bianca from Cody. Becky Lynch after Raw just before the Dark match not being able to see anything swinging at Cody is absolutely hilarious! She’s so funny. Also fist bump for Bianca from Cody. https://t.co/q7vcwb4ODB

Becky Lynch was in a lot of pain following Asuka's green mist attack during RAW match

After RAW ended, Lynch was seen in a lot of pain backstage. She screamed at the interviewer that she couldn't see anything, and she pleaded for help as well. The clip ended with Lynch leaving the spot while crying uncontrollably.

Lynch has suffered quite a downfall over the past few weeks. She was the RAW Women's Champion heading into WrestleMania 38, and she had held the belt for about six months at that point. Her title reign finally came to an end at The Show of Shows when Bianca Belair defeated her for the belt.

Lynch disappeared from WWE TV following her WrestleMania loss. She returned on the April 25 episode of RAW and was interrupted by Asuka, who herself appeared on the show for the first time since July 2021.

Lynch's husband Seth Rollins isn't doing too well either. He lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash. The duo will collide again at Hell In A Cell, this time inside the hellish structure. It remains to be seen if Cody will win the third bout as well, or if Rollins will finally exact revenge on him for the previous two losses.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's downfall? What's next for her on RAW?

