"I'm 200% sure we're finishing the story at WrestleMania," says star about rumored Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match (Exclusive)

A wrestler has predicted the winners of two massive rumored matches at WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

A while ago, Reigns and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face on an episode of SmackDown. As per rumors, Reigns and Rhodes would wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Rumors also state that CM Punk will take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title on Night 1 of The Show of Shows next year.

Australian pro wrestler Jesse Lambert recently had a chat with Abhilash Mendhe of Sportskeeda Wrestling. The young gun was asked about his predictions for the two massive rumored matches for WrestleMania 40.

Here's his response:

"Well, first I'm I'm going to straight away say it! Mark my words! I think Cody's winning the... I think Cody's winning it! I think he's going to do it for Dusty! Finish the story. I just recently had my big match and finished the story. So if I can do it, Cody you can do it too," said Lambert. [12:52-13:09]

He continued:

"This is a good one! I don't actually know. I think CM Punk wins it. I think CM Punk wins it at... CM Punk at WrestleMania. CM Punk, CM Punk... I'm a bit... I'm gonna say... I'll say about 70% sure. But Cody Rhodes? I'm 200% sure we're finishing the story at WrestleMania." [14:09-14:34]

Also read: What happened between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens when RAW after WrestleMania 38 went off air?

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for almost two years now

At WrestleMania 38 last year, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night 2 to win the WWE Championship. With the win, Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

It's almost a given that Roman Reigns will be the top champion when WrestleMania 40 comes around. If this rumored match does happen at 'Mania, The Tribal Chief would love to beat Rhodes again and cement himself as the greatest of all time.

Drop your predictions for these two rumored matches for WrestleMania 40!

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video when using quotes from this article.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage