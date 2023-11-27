CM Punk to face massive name at Wrestlemania 40, Former WWE Champion might not renew his contract, Update on Roman Reigns - Top 5 WWE Rumors

Welcome to another edition of the top WWE backstage rumors of the week that could have a significant impact. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around superstars such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns.

Survivor Series 2023 generated a lot of buzz after being concluded this Saturday. The show saw the massive return of not one, but two former WWE Champions as Randy Orton and CM Punk returned. Apart from that, Drew McIntyre reportedly stormed out after his match and was visibly unhappy. So, without any further ado, let's dive into the top rumors from this week in the world of WWE:

5) CM Punk's WWE return was a last-minute deal

CM Punk delivered a stunning comeback to WWE during Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago. The crowd erupted in excitement the moment his theme song echoed through the arena, capping off the main event, where Randy Orton made a triumphant return from an 18-month back injury.

Fightful Select has revealed that Triple H had a conversation with CM Punk a week ago, which opened the door for his return. However, the actual deal was made at the very last minute. It was also reported that everyone in the Men's War Games match knew that Punk would be making his return after the match.

4) Reason why Drew McIntyre stormed off after his match

Teaming up with The Judgment Day, the Scottish Warrior participated in the Men's WarGames match, facing defeat against the team led by Cody Rhodes. Frustrated by the loss, he hastily exited the cage and made a swift backstage retreat, missing the return of superstar CM Punk, who was set to make his entrance.

As per Fightful Select, Those in his inner circle backstage questioned McIntyre about the source of his frustration. Reportedly, he confirmed that CM Punk's return was the trigger.

Despite the emotional setback, McIntyre opted to maintain his professionalism, continuing to sell until he was back, emphasizing that his reaction was genuine and not staged as part of the performance.

3) LA Knight is no longer set to face Roman Reigns in a rematch

In last month's WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, LA Knight faced off against Roman Reigns in a head-to-head clash. Despite his efforts, the Megastar fell short at the event, leaving many fans anticipating a rematch at the Royal Rumble. However, it appears that Triple H has different plans in store. Here is what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated for Roman Reigns:

"We were told that as of this time Reigns vs. Knight is not the title match at Rumble. That is Reigns’ next match. There are those who feel it should be Knight in that spot but we were told Levesque has another plan right now."

The 'Megastar' has been feuding with The Bloodline for months. However, it seems as though he will no longer be featured in the main event scene for the time being, as he seems to have moved on to feuding with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

2) Drew McIntyre might not renew his contract with WWE

As per an update from PWInsider, McIntyre has not committed to renewing his contract with the company. His current agreement is poised to conclude shortly after WrestleMania 40. The reports indicate that formal discussions regarding contract negotiations between both parties have yet to take place.

''Insider also said recently that he hasn’t entered into discussions with WWE about a new deal and apparently he’s told those close to him that he’s willing to take a break for his family if need be, as they suffered through a loss recently.'' (H/t:Cagesideseats)

It was also noted that he has told people close to him that he is willing to take a break for the sake of his family by not renewing his contract. The fact that WWE is unwilling to pull the trigger on McIntyre and make him the World Champion could be an indication that he is not re-signing after his contract expires in 2024.

1) CM Punk could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins was seen to be livid at Survivor Series after he saw CM Punk return. The video of Rollins having a meltdown and cussing at Punk has gone viral on social media. However, Dave Meltzer of WON suggested that Rollins' actions were likely a work. Xero News has reported that WWE has Seth Rollins vs CM Punk as an early plan for WrestleMania next year.

"As far as the Seth thing goes, that was all an angle... That was 100% angle," revealed Meltzer.

Seth Rollins has been vocal about not liking CM Punk in real life. It is possible that the company is building on the real-life animosity between the two major names to give fans a dream match at WrestleMania 40.

