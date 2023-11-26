Drew McIntyre confirmed the reason behind storming out of Survivor Series and angry backstage reaction -- Reports

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made a controversial exit from Survivor Series: WarGames, and the latest reports have seemingly confirmed CM Punk as the reason behind his anger.

The Scottish Warrior teamed up with The Judgment Day to compete in the Men's WarGames match, where he suffered defeat against the Cody Rhodes-led team. He stormed out of the cage and rushed backstage before returning superstar CM Punk could make his entrance.

As per Fightful Select, McIntyre was visibly upset and slammed the locker room door. He was also heard cursing on his way out as he immediately exited the arena.

Those close to him backstage inquired the reason behind McIntyre's frustration, who reportedly confirmed that CM Punk's return provoked it. He also chose to keep selling until he was back to remain professional, attesting that his reaction was not a part of work.

The superstars involved in the main event were reportedly pulled aside right before the Wargames match and were informed of CM Punk's return. The report further states that not all reactions towards CM Punk were adverse, but many were legitimately furious.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were visibly angry after seeing CM Punk at Survivor Series

Seth Rollins' celebration after the win in the WarGames match was short-lived. The Architect was seen fuming inside the ring when CM Punk's music sent the arena into a frenzy. He was seen throwing his title and screaming at the referee before exiting the ring.

The World Heavyweight Champion also flipped off the returning superstar and had to be held back by Michael Cole and Corey Graves. The reaction led many to believe that Rollins was legitimately angry, considering his dislike for the "Best in the World" is no secret. The report claimed that Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins were visibly angry after the show.

