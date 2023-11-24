Roman Reigns vs LA Knight not in the works for Royal Rumble; Triple H has other plans - Reports

LA Knight and Roman Reigns went head-to-head at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event last month. The Megastar came up short at the PLE, and many fans expected him to get a rematch at Royal Rumble. However, it looks like Triple H has other plans.

At the Crown Jewel PLE, LA Knight was unable to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Defiant One was on the verge of winning his first major title in WWE at the PLE, but Roman Reigns' Bloodline had other plans.

On the episodes of WWE SmackDown after the PLE, Knight continued his feud with The Bloodline. Last week, Knight went one-on-one against Jey Uso, and after winning the match, he was ambushed by Solo Sikoa, only to be saved by RAW's Cody Rhodes. Considering the continuity in Knight's feud with The Bloodline, many fans have speculated he would face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says otherwise.

"We were told that as of this time Reigns vs. Knight is not the title match at Rumble. That is Reigns’ next match. There are those who feel it should be Knight in that spot but we were told Levesque has another plan right now."

Who set up the match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight for Crown Jewel?

The man behind LA Knight getting his chance to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship was John Cena. The Leader of the Cenation returned to WWE at the beginning of September and ensured that he didn't miss out on any episodes of the blue brand and PLEs during his recent run.

John Cena teamed up with The Megastar at Fastlane to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Knight and Cena won their match against the heel duo, instantly putting Knight in the limelight as Roman Reigns' next problem.

