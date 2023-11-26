Former WWE Champion still yet to re-sign contract - Reports

A former WWE Champion is reportedly yet to re-sign his expiring contract with the wrestling promotion.

The name in question is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior turned heel on the November 13 edition of RAW. He hit Jey Uso with a Claymore Kick and helped The Judgment Day retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Uso and Cody Rhodes. The former two-time WWE Champion also joined hands with the heel faction to take on the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton at Survivor Series: WarGames.

According to recent reports from PWInsider, McIntyre has not re-signed with the company yet, with his current contract set to expire soon after WrestleMania 40. The reports suggest that both parties are yet to be involved in a serious discussion regarding the contract negotiations.

WWE believes that they have ample time to complete the contract negotiations with the Scottish Superstar, who, in turn, is waiting for his contract to expire as he wants to spend more time with his family.

It will be interesting to see how long both parties take to crack the deal. There is a huge possibility of the re-signing happening close to the Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre's message to the superstars released by WWE

WWE released Drew McIntyre from his contract in 2014. The Scottish Warrior worked on himself and returned to the Stamford-based company to become an even bigger star. Following the release of many big names earlier this year, the former Intercontinental Champion had a message to all the released superstars.

Speaking to Good Karma Wrestling, McIntyre believes that the released superstars can reinvent themselves and come back even stronger, just like he did. He also praised Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona for their incredible work after parting ways with the company.

“I hope they are inspired. From what I gather, the company literally tells people, 'Do a Drew.' My brother once said 'you’ve become a verb.' You got to go out there and reinvent yourself, grow your brand and make yourself more valuable. The next guy was Cody Rhodes and he had his own version which led to the creation of another company. You watch Matt Cardona now. Cody and I eventually kind of went to the TV level. Matt's been able to keep it at an independent level but really become super popular, super successful. And he has carny in him that I never truly had,” Drew McIntyre said.

