Drew McIntyre speaks extensively about major WWE releases

Drew McIntyre is slowly building back up from scratch on WWE TV.

The Scottish Psychopath healed up from injuries and made a notable return at The O2 Arena, London, in July. However, the road towards becoming No. 1 Contender to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel has been a rocky one.

He is no stranger to this approach in his career. McIntyre was released by WWE in 2014, but he kept grinding and found his way back. Eventually, he broke the proverbial glass ceiling and is now a main event superstar with plenty of viewers who enjoy his work in different parts of the world.

Speaking about the recent releases - which included his former tag team partners Dolph Ziggler and Matt Riddle, along with Lacey Evans and Mustafa Ali, among others - Drew McIntyre feels that they should capitalize on the opportunity:

“I hope they are inspired. From what I gather, the company literally tells people, 'Do a Drew.' My brother once said 'you’ve become a verb.' You got to go out there and reinvent yourself, grow your brand and make yourself more valuable," Drew McIntyre told Good Karma Wrestling. [From 3:42 to 4:00]

The former WWE Champion went on to speak about how social media helps a lot of the talent in the new generation. He revealed that when he left the Stamford-based promotion, he thought of banking on the name he made there. Eventually, he realized that's not a smart move, and decided to bet on himself instead.

Drew McIntyre feels Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona are revolutionary with what they did following WWE release

Much like The Scotsman himself, Cody Rhodes was released in 2016. Upon returning in 2022, he rose up the ranks and is one of the company's top names today with strong fan backing. While Matt Cardona hasn't returned yet, he is incredibly popular with his work on the independent scene.

Drew McIntyre brought up both names as they have done something similar to what he had done:

"The next guy was Cody Rhodes and he had his own version which led to the creation of another company. You watch Matt Cardona now. Cody and I eventually kind of went to the TV level. Matt's been able to keep it at an independent level but really become super popular, super successful. And he has carny in him that I never truly had.” [From 4:52 to 5:13]

Matt Cardona's wife has already made her WWE return, and is currently the one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Chelsea Green is one of the more notable names to have re-signed with the company in recent times.

