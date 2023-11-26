Important backstage details on CM Punk's WWE return after 9 years - Reports

Some backstage details have emerged on CM Punk's massive return at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

Punk has finally made his big return to WWE after nine long years. He came out to a massive pop following the Men's WarGames Match during the final moments of the premium live event in Chicago.

Soon after, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful shared some backstage details about CM Punk's return to WWE.

"Here are the details we have as of now: CM Punk told at least one person close to him he had an hour long conversation with Triple H last week. WWE staff, reps, creative had no idea. He walked through the back in plain site minutes before he appeared. They had cleared an area out. Triple H took over calling the show in the last couple of minutes and called for the copyright logo. Even many in production didn't know."

Punk last wrestled in WWE in the 2014 Royal Rumble. He was away from pro wrestling for seven long years before debuting in AEW in 2021. His AEW stint came to an end earlier this year on a sour note. The fans of Punk had been wanting to see him in a WWE ring for years on end at this point.

