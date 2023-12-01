Roman Reigns' rumored WrestleMania 40 opponent to make a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

Could Roman Reigns' rumored rival for WWE WrestleMania 40 appear on Friday Night SmackDown tonight? That certainly seems possible following an image advertisement released on social media.

The person in question is Cody Rhodes. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion released a graphic promoting his planned dates for December. Notably, every show listed is a live event or Monday Night RAW, with the exception of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

This means that The American Nightmare will be appearing live at the arena tonight. However, it does not necessarily mean he will be on the broadcast version of Friday Night SmackDown that the fans will see. Instead, Cody could just be in a dark match to give the fans more excitement for their bucks.

Expand Tweet

If Cody Rhodes does appear on the blue brand tonight, there are a few things he could do. He was seen talking to Nick Aldis a few weeks ago before running out to help LA Knight and being swiftly kicked out of the building by the SmackDown General Manager.

The American Nightmare could apologize to Aldis and be seen hanging out with him. Alternatively, he could once again help LA Knight fight against The Bloodline. This would further help the build towards his possible bout with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes was subjected to a surprise attack on WWE RAW

There is a chance that Cody Rhodes might be in a bad mood when he is present at Friday Night SmackDown tonight. This is due to an unexpected assault he underwent on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Cody Rhodes came out to the ring promising a special announcement. The news was pretty big, too, as Cody mentioned his desire to finish his story. With that, he revealed he was the first man entering his name in the hat for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

From there, Cody was interrupted by a vignette from Shinsuke Nakamura. The video revealed that Cody was the person whom The King of Strong Style had been cryptically talking about for weeks. Nakamura eventually showed up and attacked Rhodes, even spraying him with the red mist.

Expand Tweet

Cody will undoubtedly want revenge on Nakamura, but he also needs to keep an eye on the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and The Bloodline. If The American Nightmare can take care of Nakamura before the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he can go on to potentially win it for a second year in a row before hopefully finishing his story at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Shinsuke Nakamura will engage in a feud with Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes