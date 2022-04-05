Watch: What happened between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens when RAW after WrestleMania 38 went off air?

Roman Reigns came face-to-face with a former rival when WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38 went off the air.

Roman Reigns succeeded in putting down Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38. The victory gave him both the Universal and WWE titles, and The Tribal Chief is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The closing segment of RAW after WrestleMania 38 saw The Bloodline coming out and Reigns bragging about defeating Lesnar at The Show of Shows. Reigns then revealed that he'll let the fans know about his next move on Friday. RAW went off the air with The Bloodline standing tall.

When the cameras stopped rolling, Kevin Owens came out for his singles match against Cody Rhodes. He encountered Reigns midway and both men stopped in their tracks.

Reigns smiled, nodded at Owens, and murmured something to him. In a show of respect, Reigns tapped Owens' back and the latter did the same before parting ways. Judging by the interaction, it looks like the duo have made up for what happened between them last year. Check out the wholesome clip below:

Roman Reigns had a full-fledged feud with Kevin Owens in 2020-2021

Kevin Owens feuded with Roman Reigns during the early months of the latter's current title reign. At Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2020, Owens and Reigns met in a Universal title TLC bout, which Reigns won. They met once again on an episode of SmackDown, inside a Steel Cage. The Tribal Chief was victorious this time around as well.

The third and final match of this heated rivalry came at Royal Rumble 2021. Reigns and Owens met in a Last Man Standing match at the event, with the Universal title on the line. After a hard-fought brawl, Reigns put Owens down for the third time in a row. With that, this epic Universal title trilogy finally came to an end.

Were you a fan of this rivalry? What do you think Reigns said to Owens when they crossed paths tonight? Sound off in the comments!

