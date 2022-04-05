×
Create
Notifications

WWE RAW Results: Unexpected title change; Debuting superstar destroys the Mysterios - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 4th, 2022)

The RAW after WrestleMania saw some shocking developments
The RAW after WrestleMania saw some shocking developments
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 05, 2022 09:04 AM IST
Listicle

The RAW after WrestleMania 38 kicked off with a short recap of the weekend before 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes made his official return to RAW. The cheers were deafening as Rhodes got in the ring and said that his decision to return to WWE was not difficult.

The "star that left them in the dust" to the man standing here now signing a multi-year agreement with @WWE.@CodyRhodes reflects on the journey back to #WWERaw. https://t.co/EOtofUFfaF

He admitted that he signed a multiple-year contract with the company after having "left them in the dust". Cody brought up his dad and showed us a picture of Dusty Rhodes with the WWE Championship at MSG in 1977.

"To me, he was my hero."@CodyRhodes gets emotional when talking about the legacy of the late, great Dusty Rhodes.#WWERaw https://t.co/j1dpKXyhvy

Rhodes teared up as he said that his dad was his hero and that his return to WWE was not for himself, but to honor his family and his dad.

.@CodyRhodes is back in WWE and is ready to fulfill his destiny. #WWERaw https://t.co/axyycEYEN1

Seth Rollins came out in a shiny pink suit and danced around the ring for a bit before staring Cody down. The latter held out to hand and Rollins shook it after a bit of hesitation before saying "welcome home" and walking out.

👀@WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/QtPCgX71lu

The new women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi were out next to face Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in a no. 1 contenders match for the tag titles.

Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan on RAW

The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are rolling right now! #WWERaw@SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE https://t.co/ghDoOCu8tj

Rhea Ripley got an early near fall on Naomi off a vertical suplex before Sasha Banks was tagged in. Ripley was isolated in the corner and Naomi came back for a big splash off the corner before Liv Morgan came in and broke the pin.

Banks took out Morgan on the outside before Ripley went outside to beat up The Boss. Naomi took out Ripley and checked on Banks before sending The Nightmare back in the ring. After a break on RAW, Banks, and Morgan tagged in and Banks was hit with a double-team assisted powerbomb.

👀@RheaRipley_WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWERaw https://t.co/IkER6snZ4J

Sasha Banks got up and made the tag to Naomi before the two hit a double-team Facebuster combo on Morgan for the win.

Result: Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

Uh ohhhhhhh.....@RheaRipley_WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce#WWERaw https://t.co/4jypXxDrT7

After the match, Ripley was mad at Morgan and ignored her before walking out alone. The latter chased after her while Kevin Owens was making his entrance for the next segment.

👀 @FightOwensFight 👀 @RheaRipley_WWE#WWERaw https://t.co/MMNvcFCPS7

Grade: B

Kevin Owens was out next on RAW and said that he made a mistake by underestimating Stone Cold Steve Austin. KO said that he hurt himself while lifting weights before the show and decided to risk it thinking beating Austin would be easy.

Believe it or not, @FightOwensFight is giving @steveaustinBSR props right now on #WWERaw following a GREAT #WrestleManiia main event! https://t.co/Fx2DJDgb9V

Owens said that the loss should be removed from his record before we got the arrival of Ezekiel. It turned out to be Elias without the beard and he claimed to be Elias' younger brother.

The name is Ezekiel, @FightOwensFight. #WWERaw https://t.co/Y6Pv0QMw2k

Owens kept insisting it was Elias while Ezekiel insisted he was who he said he was. The two argued about which one of them was a liar and KO started a 10-count, waiting for Ezekielias to get out of the ring.

"I am NOT Elias. I am @IAmEliasWWE's younger brother."#WWERaw https://t.co/XHvjcYtWco

Kevin Owens counted down to zero and Ezekiel was still standing in the ring as Owens himself walked out.

Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz on RAW

RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw after #WrestleMania @DomMysterio35 vs. @mikethemiz Who ya got?! https://t.co/WSLDEqX0XC

Dominik got some big in early on and set up for the 619 but The Miz countered it and hit the Skull Crushing Finale before getting a swift win.

Result: The Miz def. Dominik Mysterio

Oh come on, @VeerMahaan!#WWERaw https://t.co/fHSBSrtPFy

After the match, Rey Mysterio was checking on his son in the ring when Veer Mahaan made his entrance. The Miz made a run for it before Mahaan wiped out Dominik with a kick and took down Rey with a massive clothesline. Mahaan hit a back suplex on Rey before locking in a chokehold on Dominik, knocking him out.

VEER UNLEASHED@VeerMahaan #WWERaw https://t.co/Fct3XVl1Vi

Grade: B

Bianca Belair came out and said that she would have still been a champion if not for Becky Lynch humiliating her at SummerSlam when Lynch made her return. She said that the audience deserved to see Belair as the champion and not the far more celebrated WWE Superstar as well as a member of the four horsewomen, Becky Lynch.

"You guys deserve better than @BeckyLynchWWE as your #WWERaw Women's Champion so I became better!"@BiancaBelairWWE https://t.co/W7eTnDWwgv

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker - NXT Championship match on RAW

#NXTChampion @HEELZiggler might end up regretting that one...#WWERaw https://t.co/aKn2nmxT2h

We got an NXT Championship match next on RAW, possibly because no one knows who Bron Breakker is yet, and getting him to win a title on the RAW after WrestleMania would be a great opportunity to get the mainstream fans acquainted with the future Hall of Famer.

LIGHTNING QUICK! 💪@bronbreakkerwwe #WWERaw https://t.co/WDW1WOwcBM

Breakker had the early advantage and sent Dolp Ziggler outside after a belly-to-belly suplex. Back in the ring, Ziggler was in control but took a big spinebuster before being tossed into the turnbuckles.

Flex on 'em!@bronbreakkerwwe #WWERaw https://t.co/n2bYNN6P0s

After a break on RAW, Ziggler ate more suplexes before Breakker got the lariat and set up for the finisher. Dolph Ziggler tried to get a rollup off a distraction but Bron Breakker kicked out and hit a dive on Robert Roode on the outside.

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@bronbreakkerwwe #WWERaw https://t.co/ucgE2lm3uq

Back in the ring, Ziggler got the Zigzag for a near fall. He was trying to get the Superkick finisher but Breakker countered with a spear and got the Gorilla Press Powerslam for the win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Dolph Ziggler to become the new NXT Champion

BRON BREAKKER DID IT!!!#AndNew #NXTChampion @bronbreakkerwwe!What a #WWERaw after #WrestleMania moment!!! https://t.co/EcT4d5IGtv

Grade: B+

MVP was out next on RAW and said Bobby Lashley has proved that he is still The All Mighty by beating Omos last night. Lashley came out and was bragging about his win before Omos made his entrance.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?!?!?!?@The305MVP just turned on @fightbobby on #WWERaw after #WrestleMania! https://t.co/yJVUirrXZ3

Omos wanted a rematch and MVP attacked Lashley with the help of Omos and the two destroyed the former WWE Champion. They left Lashley lying in the ring before celebrating in the ring.

A new era has begun on #WWERaw after #WrestleMania.@The305MVP 🤝 @TheGiantOmos https://t.co/ORkkt8HG5m

Backstage on RAW, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley set their differences aside and decided to work together once more.

All good between @RheaRipley_WWE & @YaOnlyLivvOnce!@ScrapDaddyAP & @SonyaDevilleWWE have granted the duo an opportunity to challenge for the @WWE #WomensTagTitles next Monday on #WWERaw! https://t.co/o9Q1wHJMko

Carmella and Queen Zelina were out next on RAW and Corey Graves threatened to "Chris Rock" his co-commentators if they spoke ill about Mella. Zelina blamed Carmella for last night's loss and called Graves a fool for wanting to marry her.

Queen @ZelinaVegaWWE is quick to blame @CarmellaWWE for losing the @WWE #WomensTagTitles at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/YgmsSCNpeB

Mella grabbed the mic and said that she will demote Zelina from a bridesmaid to a flower girl before the two started brawling. Carmella ran to ringside to Graves but she was wiped out by Zelina. The Queen walked out and Graves was consoling Mella before they kissed.

.@ZelinaVegaWWE and @CarmellaWWE come to blows! #WWERaw https://t.co/em3v9Sxs0B

The Usos were making fun of Austin Theory backstage on RAW and said that he should be embarrassed. Austin said that Pat McAfee got lucky and that he was going to destroy Finn Balor tonight to prove himself to Mr. McMahon.

RK-Bro & Finn Balor vs. The Usos & Austin Theory on RAW

RIDDLE TOWN ⬇️@austintheory1 #WWERaw https://t.co/FGgkrr3lMX

Finn Balor and Jimmy Uso kicked off the match and Balor managed to get a basement dropkick and tagged in Riddle for a double team. Riddle got on the apron and tried for a dive but Theory went around the ring and dropped him.

After a break on RAW, Riddle was taking a beating in the ring before tagging in Randy Orton who came in and cleared the apron before getting the Draping DDT on Jimmy. Orton was setting up for the RKO but Theory came in with a dropkick.

Speaking of outta nowhere...@austintheory1 #WWERaw https://t.co/4KiTZ8swaE

Both teams rushed the ring one by one for a big sequence, ending with Theory getting the ATL on Balor for the win.

Result: The Usos & Austin Theory def. RK-Bro & Finn Balor

A win for @WWEUsos & @austintheory1 and a post-match selfie! Could Theory become a champion in 2022?#WWERaw https://t.co/ivE8ktwNvk

Grade: B

Edge came out next on RAW and said that he didn't expect Damian Priest to be there and help him win his WrestleMania match. Edge said that he and Damian had a lot in common before calling him out to the ring.

.@EdgeRatedR is quite pleased with @ArcherofInfamy right now!#WWERaw https://t.co/LSIIIMXr3t

Priest joined him and said that Edge's message resonated with him and he pledged his loyalty to the Hall of Famer. They agreed that what the fans thought didn't matter, calling them the sheep.

"When I heard your message, I know you were speaking to @AJStylesOrg, but it felt like you were speaking directly to ME. It made my decision so easy to pledge my loyalty to YOU."@ArcherofInfamy sets the record straight with @EdgeRatedR on #WWERaw after #WrestleMania. https://t.co/Xk4w75FCh4

Edge saying that AJ Styles would want revenge but it would be unwise of him to do so before Styles made his entrance. He took out Damian and sent him over the barricades before taking on Edge in the ring.

.@AJStylesOrg is looking for payback right now!#WWERaw https://t.co/CdsrwDLpLU

Styles sent Edge into the ringpost before getting two steel chairs but Priest came back and attacked him. Styles was being kicked down in the corner by Damian before he and Edge hit the double team spear on The Phenomenal One.

Narrowly avoided!@EdgeRatedR @ArcherofInfamy #WWERaw https://t.co/tG833tCWVN

Edge was going for the con-chair-to but a group of officials came in and stopped them.

Misguided no longer, @ArcherofInfamy & @EdgeRatedR continue a path of destruction on #WWERaw. https://t.co/Ewna3kHS36

The Street Profits vs. The Alpha Academy - Texas Tornado match on RAW

HOLY MOLY!@MontezFordWWE, you crazy!#WWERaww https://t.co/pWVcECinFg

Alpha Academy attacked The Street Profits right away and the tag team rules were being broken as the brawl kept going. Adam Pearce came out and booked the match as a Texas Tornado match, meaning this match will have no DQ and no tags are required.

Twice as nice!@WWEGable @otiswwe #WWERaw https://t.co/zT51UlILrV

In the ring, Otis and Montez Ford were battling in one corner while Angelo Dawkins and Chad Gable were on the other. Otis came in for a splash on Dawkins before Gable got a near fall.

.@MontezFordWWE hits a frog splash on @WWEGable THROUGH THE TABLE!!!#WWERaw https://t.co/5oiZVgrduv

Alpha Academy set up Ford on a table in the ring but Dawkins stopped Otis from getting the splash. Gable ended up on the table thanks to Dawkins and it was Ford who hit a splash through it before getting the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. The Alpha Academy

CHAD TABLE@WWEGable is the table now thanks to @MontezFordWWE!#WWERaw https://t.co/QM2rU868re

Grade: B

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns has arrived on #WWERaw.@HeymanHustle @WWEUsos https://t.co/20GBaHdc9E

Roman Reigns was out next as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and he asked Heyman to elaborate on Rhe Bloodline's success so far in the business, leading up to Roman's win last night.

"What's good for @WWERomanReigns is good for @WWE."#WWERaw @HeymanHustle https://t.co/bXKganu0Kq

Reigns said that he was the last needle mover and was always operating on God Mode. He added that he was not ready to reveal his next step in WWE before asking the fans to acknowledge him as RAW went off the air.

.@WWERomanReigns called his shot and delivered at #WrestleMania. #WWERaw@HeymanHustle https://t.co/eWpKxZysn8

Episode rating: B+

Also Read Article Continues below

We got a great RAW after WrestleMania with the debut of Veer Mahaan and the return of Elias as Ezekiel. Bobby Lashley was attacked by his former mentor while Edge and Damian Priest announced an alliance on tonight's RAW.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Kaushik Das
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी