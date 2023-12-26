Cody Rhodes sends a message ahead of grudge match with former Royal Rumble winner at major WWE event

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has sent a message ahead of his highly anticipated match with a former Royal Rumble winner at a live event in Maddison Square Garden on December 26, 2023. The name in question is Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rhodes and Nakamura are currently in a heated feud. The duo locked horns on the December 11, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The match ended in a DQ loss for The King of Strong Style after he sprayed the poison mist in The American Nightmare's face. However, Cody took his revenge in the following episode of the red brand by attacking Shinsusuke during his promo.

Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura are now set for a rematch at one of the biggest live events of the year in Maddison Square Garden. The duo will compete in a rare 'Bullrope Match' made famous by The American Nightmare's father, Dusty Rhodes.

Cody recently took to Twitter to send a message ahead of his highly anticipated bout. He wrote that he loved seeing all of his fans' holiday gifts and also hinted that he was ready for the match.

"Amazing holiday! Loved seeing all your gifts. Now…it’s [Maddison Square Garden] time!" Rhodes tweeted.

Cody Rhodes claims his upcoming WWE match against Shinsuke Nakamura is personal

The latest edition of WWE RAW was a best of 2023, during the episode, Cody Rhodes gave an interview in which he talked about Shinsuke Nakamura.

The American Nightmare said that before Nakamura's antics, he had the utmost respect for The King of Strong Style but he doesn't like how his opponent approached this feud.

"Prior to all of this, I had the highest regard for Shinsuke Nakamura but, I think the respect has been altered a bit considering how he has approached this and it truly is a fun psychological element to this all because I was terrified of The Great Muta as a kid."

Rhodes added that Nakamura had now made the match more personal and he was fine with it.

"I was terrified of the mist but I felt the mist and he has felt the receipt or two from me at this point and I think if anything, the respect is still there but it has become a bit more personal than you like a match to be around the holiday season but that's okay if it's personal but we'll be able to settle it for ever."

Some fans believe Cody Rhodes will finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for his future.

