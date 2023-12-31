Roman Reigns squaring off against 40-year-old former AEW World Champion at WWE Royal Rumble is a dream match Hall of Famer wants to see

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle expressed his desire to see Roman Reigns square off against Kenny Omega at Royal Rumble 2024.

The Tribal Chief has dominated the Stamford-based promotion over the past three years. He recently surpassed 1200 days as champion. The leader of The Bloodline overcame several top challengers, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, Omega is one of the top stars of AEW. He is a former AEW World Champion, AEW World Tag Team Champion, and AEW World Trios Champion.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold Medalist was asked to book any dream match he would like to see at Royal Rumble. He disclosed his desire to see Reigns clash with Omega. However, he pointed out that it will probably never happen.

"Well, it's a match that will probably never take place. But I would say Roman Reigns versus Kenny Omega for the world title. Now, I don't think that's ever gonna happen unless Kenny Omega switches over to WWE. [He just signed another contract with AEW] Yeah, so it's probably not gonna happen. But, man, I would love to see that match," he said. [6:58 - 7:19]

Who will Roman Reigns face at WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Roman Reigns last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in November when he defeated LA Knight at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his title next month at the Royal Rumble PLE. He will square off against the winner of a Triple Threat Match between Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

