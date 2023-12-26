WrestleMania 40 would be the right time for major WWE Superstar to end Roman Reigns' title reign, says Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Cody Rhodes should dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare has been vocal about his desire to capture Reigns' title since his return to the Stamford-based company last year. He had his opportunity last April when he challenged The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. However, Rhodes failed to dethrone The Bloodline leader after interference from Solo Sikoa.

On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff was asked whether Rhodes should end Reigns' historic title run at WrestleMania 40. The Hall of Famer claimed it would be the right time for the championship to change hands:

"[Do you think we'll see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, or will it be something else?] I hope so. I mean, I can't predict. I don't know. I hope so just because I want it for him, and I think the fans want it for him. I think the timing is as right as it's ever going to be. So, I hope so," he said. [3:14:53 - 3:15:10]

Who will Roman Reigns face at WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Roman Reigns last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in November 2023. At Crown Jewel, he successfully retained his title against LA Knight after interference from Jimmy Uso.

The Tribal Chief's next title defense is set to be at the upcoming 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He will face the winner of a triple threat match between LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, former superstar Matt Morgan addressed The Viper potentially challenging Reigns for the first time in his Tribal Chief era. The wrestling veteran predicted that the 14-time World Champion would lose to Reigns if they locked horns.

