WWE has intentionally cooled off 39-year-old top star following his loss to Roman Reigns for one sole reason, believes Hall of Famer

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes WWE has cooled off on Sami Zayn following his loss to Roman Reigns earlier this year.

Zayn had an entertaining run as a member of The Bloodline, during which he became one of the most popular superstars in the company. However, the former Honorary Uce turned on The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2023 before squaring off against him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Although many fans stood behind the 39-year-old, he failed to dethrone Reigns after interference from The Bloodline. Despite Zayn winning the Undisputed Tag Team Titles alongside Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39, his push seemed to have later cooled off.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed WWE cooled off Zayn intentionally for a specific purpose.

"It's interesting, you know, and I couldn't help but smile when you said some fans think that WWE is intentionally cooling him off. I don't disagree but not for the same reason. Wouldn't it be spectacular if, somehow, and I think Sami's off TV for a while now, isn't he? Hasn't he been off TV for a couple weeks? I think so. But I think it'd be really interesting to cool him off and almost allow the audience to forget about him until it's time to bring that Bloodline story back to the forefront again," he said. [1:08:46 - 1:09:22]

The Hall of Famer added:

"Yeah, I'll cool him off for a little bit until it's time to bring this whole storyline, Cody Rhodes, all back to the forefront again. You don't wanna do it too soon. I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see Sami Zayn intricately involved in what's coming up for WrestleMania. And if I'm right, and it's just a guess, but if I'm right, the cooling off of Sami Zayn has been very intentional, has a purpose, and it'll have a payoff." [1:09:55 - 1:10:31]

Sami Zayn shouldn't have main-evented WrestleMania 39, says WWE Hall of Famer

Last April, Sami Zayn teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Title earlier that night.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed his daughter's match should have main-evented night one of WrestleMania 39 instead of the Tag Team Title match.

"She and Rhea Ripley should have main evented last year. Now that The Bloodline thing is done ... I love Sami and Kevin ... But, what is Sami Zayn even doing right now?" The Nature Boy said.

