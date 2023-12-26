Jey Uso has commented on his transition to RAW after quitting WWE several months ago. He shared that Sami Zayn made the transition very easy for him.

Main Event Jey was betrayed by his twin brother at SummerSlam during his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He was about to dethrone The Tribal Chief, but Jimmy Uso cost him the match. This resulted in Jey moving to the red brand.

During this week's special episode of RAW, Jey Uso stated that he never used to like Sami Zayn in the past, but he doesn't think he'd be on RAW if Zayn wasn't there.

"Sami Zayn made it real easy to transition to RAW. I mean that's my dog too. Everyone knows I did not like him, like I really didn't like Sami. But man it's really a love-hate relationship. Now I'm the one calling and texting him all the time, I'm like hey man, where we going to eat, Uce? Where we going to get some coffee bro because I know he love coffee he just got me on some coffee. So I wouldn't see myself here if my dog wasn't around, man." [1:40-2:09]

Jey Uso competed as a tag team for the majority of his career, and now he has the opportunity to shine on his own. It'll be interesting to see what he does next.

