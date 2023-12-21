Sami Zayn is not "worthy of being on the show," says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

While Sami Zayn has been widely acclaimed for his part in the Bloodline storyline in WWE, a veteran believes he is not even worthy of being on the show itself.

The polarizing opinion comes from the former WWE writer, Vince Russo. During a discussion about the top names in 2023, Russo shared his take on Sami Zayn's work. It should be noted that he was speaking objectively while taking note of the former Honorary Uce's performance and also claimed that he had no personal grudges against Zayn.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer explained how predictable the story of Sami Zayn's rivalry with Roman Reigns was.

"I never bought into it because it turned out exactly like you knew it was gonna turn out. Sami Zayn was never ever gonna beat Roman Reigns, and they were gonna give him the consolation prize in the tag titles. And like you just knew that. You knew that all along, bro, so like how can something be compelling when you know exactly what they are going to do? [...] I am sorry, I am not a fan of this guy, like at all. I don't even think Sami Zayn is worthy of being on the show," said Russo. [7:29 onwards]

The former WWE writer had previously criticized Sami Zayn's booking

Sami Zayn had main-evented two RAW shows consecutively in October this year, both of which had noticeably lower ratings than usual. This led to Vince Russo criticizing Sami's involvement as a major cause for the ratings drop.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran explained:

"In the last segment, you got Sami Zayn in the main event now two weeks in a row. And last week, he didn't draw. Why would you put him back in there? That means you don't care, bro. When you've got the numbers telling you that last week's main event did not draw with Sami Zayn, what makes you think this week's is?" [6:05 - 6:22]

Only time will tell what Sami Zayn will do next after returning to the active scene.

