"That means you don't care" - Former WWE writer bashes creative for putting Sami Zayn in the main event of RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels that Sami Zayn did not deserve to be in the main event of RAW two weeks in a row.

The Judgment Day kicked off Monday Night RAW this week, with Rhea Ripley claiming how the faction had dominated the red brand. She also mentioned that Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh would win their respective matches later in the night.

They were interrupted by Sami Zayn, who claimed that he would rise in rebellion against them. Ripley ultimately set up a match for Zayn with Damian Priest for the main event of RAW.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo argued that The Master Strategist shouldn't have headlined the red show. He pointed out that RAW didn't do well in ratings with Zayn in the main event last week, so it made no sense for WWE to repeat the same mistake. He felt the creative team didn't care whether fans were tuning in.

"In the last segment, you got Sami Zayn in the main event now two weeks in a row. And last week, he didn't draw. Why would you put him back in there? That means you don't care, bro. When you've got the numbers telling you that last week's main event did not draw with Sami Zayn, what makes you think this week's is?" [6:05 - 6:22]

Damian Priest defeated Sami Zayn via DQ on RAW

The main event of RAW was marked by chaos all around. Just moments after Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match, Jey Uso also arrived and attacked Damian Priest for a disqualification finish.

The Judgment Day quickly regrouped, but this time, Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring. As the melee continued, JD McDonagh came in to save Priest.

However, he was caught by Sami Zayn with a Helluva Kick. Rhodes then planted him with the Cross Rhodes on the announcers' desk, sending a strong message to his Crown Jewel opponent, Damian Priest.

