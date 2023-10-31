We got another great episode of WWE RAW before Crown Jewel, with Seth Rollins taking out JD McDonagh and The Miz having a face-off with Gunther. We got the debut of a new tag team from NXT while Candice LeRae was knocked out mid-match.

Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet

The Creed Brothers def. Alpha Academy

DIY def. Imperium

Xia Li def. Candice LeRae via referee stoppage

Seth Rollins def. JD McDonagh

Chelsea Green def. Natalya

Damian Priest def. Sami Zayn via DQ

The Judgment Day kicked off WWE RAW, and it was Rhea Ripley with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in the ring. Rhea said that The Judgment Day runs the show on RAW and that Dom was going to destroy Ricochet later in the night, while JD will show Seth Rollins what happens if someone gets in their way.

Rhea had an ultimatum for Drew McIntyre and Seth, and the one who didn't side with Judgment Day would get crushed. Sami Zayn came out and said that he was sick of their oppression over the locker room and was there as a voice of rebellion.

Ripley said that their numbers were too big and booked a match with Sami and Damian before Dominik asked why they weren't taking care of him right then. A brawl broke out and Ricochet ran out to even the odds before we headed for the following match.

WWE RAW Results (October 30, 2023): Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet

Ricochet started off strong but was hit with a drop on the apron and dropkicked to the floor. Back in the ring, Ricochet got a Northern Lights Suplex into a Brainbuster followed by a shooting star press for a near fall.

Mysterio hit the Three Amigos before Ricochet ducked the 619 and got a big crossbody. Dominik hit a dive before taking a superkick, but a distraction from Rhea allowed him to roll Ricochet up for the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet

Grade: B

The Creed Brothers vs. Alpha Academy on WWE RAW

Gable and Julius Creed kicked off the match and the NXT stars were in control early on. Brutus Creed came in and tried to knock down Otis before Gable came in with a big dive.

Otis got the caterpillar on Julius before breaking up a pin on Brutus. Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile got in each other's faces at ringside before Akira Tozawa came in and took a German Suplex from Nile. In the ring, The Creeds dodged the Vader Bomb and got the Brutus Bomb Doomsday Device for the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B-

Backstage, The New Day showed up dressed as New 'Judgment' Day before Priest said that he was looking to cash in his MITB contract at Crown Jewel. Rhea said that his task was to punish Sami tonight before RAW moved on.

Miz TV was up next, and the guest tonight was Gunther. Kaiser and Vinci came out instead and said that Gunther would not be there tonight. They called Miz a clown, and The Miz called them sidekicks.

We got some more trash-talking before Gunther interrupted Vinci by showing up. Gunther said that the Miz was beneath him, and Miz fired back by saying that his interview with the invisible John Cena was more entertaining than this.

Miz got serious for a moment and talked about his own title wins before Imperium started smashing the set. Miz attacked them but got taken out by a big boot before we headed for the next match.

The A-Lister was backstage after the segment and demanded that Adam Pearce give him a title match against Gunther. Pearce said that he would have to earn it by beating Bronson Reed before Miz backed off.

DIY vs. Imperium on WWE RAW

Gargano and Ciampa revived their old tag team from NXT and the match kicked off with Vinci and Johnny in the ring. DIY was in control as the match went on before Kaiser came in and hit a big corkscrew uppercut.

Gargano got a big DDT on Vinci off a counter before tags were made, and Ciampa hit a reverse DDT on Kaiser. Kaiser blocked the Fairytale Ending before Gargano came back and they picked up the win with Meet in the Middle.

Result: DIY def. Imperium

Grade: B

Nakamura was in a video promo and said that he was still looking for his next 'sacrifice' and was waiting for someone to show up.

Candice LeRae vs. Xia Li on WWE RAW

Xia Li was in trouble early on and was sent outside before she dropped Candice on the apron and then hit a big spin kick to the head in the ring. The ref checked on LeRae, who was almost knocked out by the move, and the match was called off shortly after.

Result: Xia Li def. Candice LeRae

Grade: D

Seth Rollins was out next and talked about Drew's promo about carrying WWE through the pandemic. He said that a lot of people had it much worse, and guys like Sami and Cody Rhodes deserved a title shot too.

Rollins was talking about his match with Drew when JD McDonagh attacked him from behind and we headed for a match.

Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh on WWE RAW

Rollins kicked things off with a big boot before taking things outside. Back in the ring, Rollins got some chops and sent JD back outside before hitting a dive over the ropes.

Back after a break on RAW, McDonagh got a headbutt before getting a near fall off a big Spanish Fly.

The champ came back with a Buckle Bomb before Damian Priest came out with a referee and the distraction caused Rollins to miss the splash. Rollins came back with a pedigree and the stomp before picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. JD McDonagh

Grade: B

Becky Lynch was back on RAW after her short NXT Women's title run and Xia Li got in her face before the show moved on.

Chelsea Green vs. Natalya - Trick or Street Fight on WWE RAW

The match went outside and Green attacked Natalya with a trashcan lid before Nattie put her through a table. Green had her head dunked in the tub of apples before they went for the jack-o-lanterns and Nikki Cross' head was seen underneath.

Back in the ring, Chelsea poured candy corn on the ring but Nattie hit a powerbomb on top of them. Nattie hit the sharpshooter before Piper Niven interfered and allowed Green to get the Unprettyher for the win.

Result: Chelsea Green def. Natalya

Grade: B

Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest on WWE RAW

Priest was in control off the bat and sent Sami outside before the latter hit a big dive off the barricades. Priest hit a chokeslam on the apron before we headed for a break on RAW.

Back to the match, Sami was in control but Dominik got on the apron and hit him with a cheap shot. Jey Uso showed up and took down Dom and Finn before heading to the ring and hitting a superkick on Damian.

Result: Damian Priest def. Sami Zayn via DQ

The match was called off due to DQ before Judgment Day attacked Jey and Sami in the ring. Cody Rhodes came out and joined the fight before Jey, Sami, and Rhodes cleared the ring.

Sami and Priest hit some big dives to the outside before Cody was about to put Priest through the announce desk. JD McDonagh saved Priest and the latter ran away before JD took the Helluva Kick and the two Cross Rhodes' on the announce desk.

Grade: C

After the fight cleared, Cody got on the mic and said that Priest walked behind the rest of his team and was not fit to lead. He added that at Crown Jewel, he would take Priest down once and for all before RAW went off the air.

