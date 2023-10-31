WWE duo finally teams up for first match after three years; secures impressive win on RAW

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Gargano recently returned to save Ciampa from a beatdown at the hands of the Imperium. The DIY duo reunited for the first time in nearly two years. The two teams have since been at loggerheads. Thus, a tag team match between them was made official for this week's WWE RAW.

The early stages of the bout saw both teams looking to gain early control. At one point, Kaiser and Vinci were successful in cutting the ring in half as they continued to work on Gargano. However, the former NXT Champion rallied and made a tag to Ciampa.

The babyfaces took out the Imperium duo with clotheslines. They eventually finished the bout after hitting the Meet in the Middle on Vinci to secure an impressive win.

Expand Tweet

This was the DIY's first tag team bout in over 1300 days. They last teamed up during a NXT show to take on the duo of Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

What did you make of the match between DIY and Imperium on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here