Damian Priest finally discloses his plans to cash in his MITB briefcase

There has been a lot of talk about Damian Priest cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. It seems like the wheels are finally in motion for a cash-in soon because Priest revealed possible plans for him to cash in the briefcase.

In a backstage segment that saw a brief New Day cameo, where Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were dressed like Finn Balor and Damian Priest, The Judgment Day were seen talking to each other.

The Archer of Infamy stated his intention to hopefully cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase at Crown Jewel 2023. He named Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and even LA Knight as a possible target - stating that he would give LA Knight the shortest title run of all time.

It was certainly an interesting segment, given that JD McDonagh continues to be associated with The Judgment Day without being an outright member.

There was one tense moment, however, where he was all hyped up and stopped after seeing Priest's expressions.

Senor Money in the Bank has held the briefcase for a few months now, and he is expected to target World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins or possibly even Drew McIntyre should he win at Crown Jewel 2023.

