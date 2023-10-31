Sami Zayn seemingly gets a new ally as 3-time Champion saves him from The Judgment Day's attack on RAW

Sami Zayn cut a scathing promo on RAW this week as he interrupted The Judgment Day duo of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, as well as their associate JD McDonagh. He had to be saved from a three-time Champion, seemingly getting a new ally in the process.

Sami Zayn has been by himself ever since his tag team partner Kevin Owens was traded to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso. This week on RAW, he interrupted The Judgment Day and cut a promo that got the entire crowd behind him.

The segment inevitably led to a one-sided attack, but it was Ricochet who came out to save Sami.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet would then proceed to face "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in a match set-up from last week when the latter paired up with Logan Paul in the ring.

Logan Paul tried to get Ricochet's fiancee, Samantha Irvin, to declare him as the new United States Champion in advance before Ricochet came out to attack both Paul and Dominik Mysterio.

Unfortunately for the One and Only, he couldn't avoid the numbers game of The Judgment Day, and Dominik picked up the win.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Ricochet cleared the ring and got the better of them to stand tall despite his loss.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here