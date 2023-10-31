The Miz has to get past 3 former champions next week to earn an Intercontinental title shot against Gunther

The Miz seems to be getting ready for another shot at gold. This week on RAW, he had a great segment with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther on Miz TV, where a face turn was teased for the first time in four years. However, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made it clear that there were no handouts, and a Fatal-4 Way Match has been made.

When The Miz approached Adam Pearce to get a title shot against Gunther, Pearce said that he could not simply give a title shot away. He teased Bronson Reed being involved, and Pearce later asked Ricochet, who lost to Dominik Mysterio, whether he wanted an opportunity, too. Later in the show, Ivar of The Viking Raiders stated his intention as well, and the match was made official.

Although The Miz is going to be a firm favorite to win this match, it will be a difficult Fatal-4 Way situation.

Expand Tweet

As we mentioned, a big character change was teased for The A-Lister this week because of his promo with Gunther, one that had the fans acknowledging his greatness.

The A-Lister also happens to have one of the worst win-loss records of any superstar in WWE in 2023, which is a testament to how good he is that he can still instantly be a credible title challenger.

Expand Tweet

Do you want to see The Miz defeat Gunther? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here