Grand Slam Champion's face turn teased for the first time in 4 years after confrontation with Gunther on RAW

Gunther has been the most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time and has had a regular turnover of challengers. With challengers coming and going, his next one is a bonafide legend who seemingly seems to be set for a face turn.

Gunther was invited to The Miz TV this week. As you may know, The Miz is one of the all-time great Intercontinental Champions and is the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

The Ring General and The Miz had a confrontation on Miz TV, with Gunther disrespecting The Grand Slam Champion before the former retaliated. The Miz's retaliation was essentially a reminder of who he is and what he's accomplished.

His promo had all the signs of a face turn, and that seems to have been the intention, as it was clearly noticed by everyone - particularly with the crowd's positive reaction to him.

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, it ended in a beatdown for The Miz after Imperium members sidekicks Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci (who spoke in a rare moment) held him.

Backstage, The Miz went to Adam Pearce and demanded a title shot, but the latter seemingly couldn't just give him a free title shot, so he looked to be setting him up against "Big" Bronson Reed for a Championship opportunity.

Will The Miz be the one to dethrone The Ring General? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here