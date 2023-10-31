Jey Uso saves 6-time champion after a controversial finish on WWE RAW

In the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn was in action against Damian Priest. Following interference from The Judgment Day, Jey Uso came to the six-time champion's aid.

Jey Uso quickly dealt with Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor before superkicking Priest, leading to a disqualification finish. Shortly after, JD McDonagh joined the action before Cody Rhodes joined forces with the babyfaces.

Jey and Zayn hit suicide dives to The Judgment Day before Rhodes hit McDonagh with the Cross Rhodes on the announce table. Despite Zayn's defeat, the babyfaces stood tall to conclude this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The feud between Jey Uso, Rhodes, Zayn, and Judgment Day has been ongoing for weeks. Rhodes and Jey recently dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Balor and Priest.

At the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE, Zayn will face McDonagh in a singles match, which is set to take place on the Kick-Off Show. Meanwhile, Rhodes will face Priest in a one-on-one match.

Cody's upcoming match against Priest will be his first televised singles match in quite some time.

