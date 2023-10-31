Dominik Mysterio has last-minute help to win during WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio picked up an important victory tonight on WWE RAW with some last-minute help.

Last week on RAW, Dominik seemed to have kickstarted his rivalry with Ricochet thanks to his segment featuring Logan Paul. During the segment, both Dominik and Logan took shots at Rey Mysterio.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Logan Paul invited Ricochet's fiancée, Samantha Irvin, into the ring. The Maverick asked her to give him a preview post-match announcement for when he wins the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel.

This resulted in Ricochet coming down to the ring, and he attacked both Dominik and Logan, who escaped the ring as quickly as they could.

This set up a match between Ricochet and Dominik for tonight. To kick off the show, Ricochet came down to the run to help Sami Zayn, who was about to be a victim of a vicious assault at the hands of Dominik and JD McDonagh.

Both men put on an even back-and-forth contest. Just when it looked like Ricochet was going to defeat Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley and JD caused a distraction, which allowed the NXT North American Champion to roll him up for the win.

After the match, Ricochet attacked Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, indicating that his rivalry is far from over.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

