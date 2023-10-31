Seth Rollins defeats rising 33-year-old star in his first RAW match in 3 months

Seth Rollins had his first match on Monday Night RAW in nearly three months, as his last bout on the red brand was on August 7. He had his first singles match on RAW in even longer, defeating a rising 33-year-old star.

The star in question is Judgment Day's honorary member, JD McDonagh. He has been sticking along with the stable without ever getting officially recruited.

After Seth Rollins was done with his promo on RAW, he was attacked by McDoangh from behind to start their match. The World Heavyweight Champion prevailed despite the threat of Damian Priest being at ringside.

Earlier on the show, Damian Priest revealed his plans to possibly cash in soon, with Crown Jewel seemingly a realistic date. His options are Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight.

Perhaps he was making a statement by appearing during Rollins' match - putting the idea in his head that the cash-in is inevitable. With that said, it seemed to be more of a way to intimidate Rollins and let him know of the possibility.

