WWE team debuts on RAW in answer to open challenge; gets massive win

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, The Creed Brothers made their main roster debut and took on Alpha Academy in a tag team match.

Chad Gable and Julius Creed started things off in the ring with some mat wrestling. Gable went for a takedown, but Julius lifted him in a delayed vertical suplex. He tagged in his partner while he was still carrying the former WWE tag team champion, and handed the latter over to Brutus, who finally dropped the Olympian on the mat with a suplex.

Otis then entered the ring and he took out both Creeds with with a clothesline. Later on in the match, Chad locked Brutus in the ankle lock, but the latter reversed and dropped him with a Samoan Drop-like move.

Chad Gable hit a German Suplex and tagged in Otis, who took down The Creeds with a lariat. He then went for the Caterpillar and finished it off with an elbow drop. Both Creeds hit Otis with a standing moosnault, but Gable broke it up.

Expand Tweet

Otis caught Brutus after the latter came off the top rope and slammed him down on the mat. The Alpha Academy member went for the cover, but Julius broke it up with a dive. Chad then landed on the pile by performing a moonsault off the top rope. Commotion erupted at ringside, but The Creed Brothers hit the Brutus Ball to emege victorious.

What did you think about The Creed Brothers' WWE RAW debut? Sound off in the comments below!

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here