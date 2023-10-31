WWE star unable to continue after apparent injury; referee stops the match

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Candice LeRae took on Xia Li in a singles match. This was Li's first match on the red brand since last year and LeRae's first since August.

Last week, the former attacked the latter backstage, which set up the match between them this Monday night. Before the bout began, WWE aired a video package for both stars.

After the bell rang, Candice hit Xia with a series of strikes in the corner. She then hit a snap mare and followed it up with a step-up senton and went for the cover, but her opponent kicked out. Xia Li went to the floor, dropped Candice on the apron, and hit her with a few blows. She then covered the latter with the ring apron and hit her with a knee.

Xia entered the ring and ran to the corner, but she ate a big boot from Candice LeRae. The Poison Pixie went for a roll-up, but Li kicked out and nailed her with a jumping knee. She then hit LeRae with a Cyclone Kick, knocking her out.

Candice LeRae was unable to continue, and the referee called off the match, with Xia Li being announced as the winner. The Poison Pixie was seemingly injured during the bout.

