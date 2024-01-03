The Rock reveals exactly what he plans to do to his "cousin" based on major WWE Superstar's advice

WWE legend The Rock revealed Becky Lynch's advice regarding what he should do to his "cousin."

Last night, The Brahma Bull returned to RAW to confront Jinder Mahal. After taking out The Modern Day Maharaja, The Rock teased a feud with his cousin Roman Reigns. Since then, many have speculated that the two would square off in a dream match at WrestleMania 40.

Earlier today, Becky Lynch posted a backstage photo with The Rock on Instagram. In the caption, she claimed, "One of us was asking the other for advice on how to beat up their cousin." The Brahma Bull commented on her post, revealing her advice to him.

"'Kick him in the b***s' is beautiful advice. I will do just that. Happy New Year!! #theman 🥃" The Rock wrote.

You can check out the comments on Becky's Instagram post below:

Who should dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

While many now believe Roman Reigns will clash with his cousin, The Rock, at WrestleMania 40, others still hope Cody Rhodes will be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief, including former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan admitted that the company must not waste the opportunity of having The Rock face Reigns at The Show of Shows. However, he claimed The American Nightmare should end The Tribal Chief's reign on the Premium Live Event after WrestleMania.

"If it's gonna be 'Mania for Rock and Roman Reigns, then... Cody's gotta finish the story is all I know, so he better win that da*n title at then the next pay-per-view versus Roman or something," he said.

