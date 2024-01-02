The Rock will square off against Roman Reigns in nearly 14 weeks at an upcoming major WWE Premium Live Event, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes The Rock will square off against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 next April.

Many fans have waited for a dream match between The Rock and Reigns over the past two years. The Brahma Bull previously disclosed that the clash was scheduled for WrestleMania 39. However, the plans were scrapped. Last night on RAW, the Hollywood megastar returned and teased the long-anticipated square-off.

Due to reports that the Australian government was trying to get The Rock to appear at Elimination Chamber, some believe the dream match could happen at that Premium Live Event. However, others still think it would happen at WrestleMania 40.

On the latest episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan and his co-host Raj Giri discussed when the dream match could happen. The wrestling veteran predicted The Rock would face Reigns at the Show of Shows in nearly 14 weeks.

"Definitely seems like it's happening. Whether it's WrestleMania or Elimination Chamber, we'll see. But it's gotta be WrestleMania, right? How do you not do it there?" Giri said. "It will," Morgan replied. [24:34 - 24:45]

Matt Morgan wants top WWE star to dethrone Roman Reigns

While Matt Morgan agreed that WWE must go with the dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock, the wrestling veteran still wants to see Cody Rhodes "finish the story."

The former superstar claimed Rhodes should dethrone The Tribal Chief at the following Premium Live Event after the latter faces The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania.

"If it's gonna be 'Mania for Rock and Roman Reigns, then... Cody's gotta finish the story is all I know, so he better win that da*n title at then the next pay-per-view versus Roman or something," he said.

