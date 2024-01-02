Cody Rhodes' reaction to The Rock returning to square off against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 predicted by wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Cody Rhodes would understand if WWE decided to book Roman Reigns against The Rock instead of him at WrestleMania 40.

Despite Rhodes' loss to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 last year, many believed The American Nightmare would face Reigns again at the upcoming Show of Shows. However, The Rock returned last night on RAW and teased going after the leader of The Bloodline. Since then, fans and experts have speculated that Reigns would probably square off against The Brahma Bull instead of Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno discussed Rhodes' position if the company decided to have Reigns versus The Rock at WrestleMania. He claimed The American Nightmare would understand the decision.

"[What do you do with Cody Rhodes? Do you make it a three-way? Do you keep Cody on RAW, maybe have him with Seth Rollins and CM Punk? Rhodes versus Orton?] I don't care what they do with Cody if you're gonna get The Rock and Roman. It doesn't really, yeah, you could do any of those. The Rock and Roman, obviously, if he does come back for WrestleMania, that is the draw. That is the match. It's a long time in the making that one. So, unfortunately, Cody would understand that too, I imagine," he said.

The Rock will square off against Roman Reigns in nearly 14 weeks at an upcoming major Premium Live Event, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Former WWE star wants Cody Rhodes to "finish the story"

Despite acknowledging that WWE should not pass on the opportunity to have The Rock square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, former superstar Matt Morgan disclosed on his Gigantic Pop podcast that he still wants to see Cody Rhodes "finish the story."

The wrestling veteran claimed The American Nightmare must win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the Premium Live Event after WrestleMania 40.

"If it's gonna be 'Mania for Rock and Roman Reigns, then... Cody's gotta finish the story is all I know, so he better win that da*n title at then the next pay-per-view versus Roman or something," he said.

Hall of Famer feels "conflicted" about Roman Reigns potentially breaking a major record in 2024. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.