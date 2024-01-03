The Rock's daughter makes a major announcement following his WWE return; says she took Paul Heyman's advise

Following The Rock's surprise return to WWE at RAW: Day 1, his daughter Ava made a big announcement on NXT and revealed that she took Paul Heyman's advice.

The Great One had the entire wrestling world buzzing last night after he called out Roman Reigns for the first time. It seems like the dream match will finally happen this year, and although many people are expecting it to go down at WrestleMania 40, nothing has been made official yet.

Back in October, Paul Heyman appeared on an episode of WWE NXT to be by Bron Breakker's side, as the latter was slated to face Carmelo Hayes, who had John Cena in his corner. During the show, the NXT Anonymous X (Twitter) account shared a clip of The Wise Man interacting with Ava backstage.

She used to be part of a cult then, but the 22-year-old is now being presented as Shawn Michaels' helper. She announced that Ilja Dragonuv will defend his NXT Title once he's cleared by the medical personnel. Ava added that a few months ago, a "Wise Man" told her that as the brand continued to grow, HBK might need some help, so she took his advice.

The WWE star then announced that the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins next week. It'll be interesting to see which team emerges victorious.

