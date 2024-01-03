WWE avoiding stipulation for Roman Reigns' anticipated square-off against The Rock at WrestleMania 40 must happen, suggests legend

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns' anticipated match against The Rock should not be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The legend in question is Bully Ray. Over the past two years, The Rock was rumored to return to square off against Roman Reigns. Although the plan was set for WrestleMania 39, it was later scrapped. However, The Brahma Bull returned last Monday on RAW and teased going after The Tribal Chief. Since then, many speculated the anticipated match will happen at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray pointed out that the match should not be for Reigns' championship, claiming fans would not be happy about it.

"If you put The Rock on WrestleMania, now he has to be against Roman. If he's against Roman for the championship, I don't think people are gonna like that at all. That is a very force fit. I mean, you could fit a round peg into a square hole with a hammer but man this feels even more forced than that because Rock hasn't been around for a while and just coming back and going into the championship, I don't want that. I know you don't want that. I don't think a lot of people wanna see that," he said. [From 17:04 to 17:35]

Top WWE star gave The Rock advice on how to beat up his "cousin"

After Monday Night RAW, several superstars posted backstage photos of themselves with The Rock on Instagram, including Becky Lynch. In the caption, The Man claimed, "One of us was asking the other for advice on how to beat up their cousin."

The Brahma Bull commented on Lynch's Instagram post, revealing her advice to him.

"'Kick him in the b***s' is beautiful advice. I will do just that. Happy New Year!! #theman 🥃" The Rock wrote.

