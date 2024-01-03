Roman Reigns losing his championship to unexpected superstar before facing The Rock at WrestleMania 40 could happen, says WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns losing his title to Randy Orton at Royal Rumble.

Orton will square off against AJ Styles and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match for a shot at Reigns at Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, The Rock returned to RAW last night to tease going after The Tribal Chief. The Brahma Bull's comeback left many wondering whether he would be Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania instead of Cody Rhodes, whom several believed would receive another chance to "finish the story."

Speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray suggested a scenario that would see The Rock face Reigns at WrestleMania and Rhodes getting his chance to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the same show.

"Hypothetical, it's a good possibility this could happen. This is a scenario that I can see happening. If they did Roman vs. Randy at the Rumble and Randy defeated Roman, which now makes Randy Universal Champion. Cody goes on to face Randy at WrestleMania but then we get the match for Head of the Table, which is Roman and Rock," he said. [11:24 - 11:59]

Why would that scenario pose another problem for WWE?

Although Bully Ray claimed that scenario was possible, he pointed out that it would pose another problem for the Stamford-based company. The Hall of Famer claimed The Rock's match against Roman Reigns would overshadow Cody Rhodes' clash with Randy Orton.

Bully Ray explained that the promotion is playing an interesting "chess game" involving Orton, Rhodes, The Rock, and Reigns.

"So, do you really want anything to take away from Cody's moment? Because when Cody eventually finishes the story, it has to be a huge moment, a huge victory, an incredible match for him. It has something that the WWE and it needs to be the real foundation of the next evolution of Cody Rhodes and where he's gonna go next. There can be no discussion of did the match live up to the expectations and the hype. So, it's a very interesting internal chess match. If we do this then this and if we do this then when do we do this? But if we do it, then will the people lose faith?" [12:39 - 13:25]

