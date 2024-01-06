Roman Reigns to defend his championship in a massive triple threat match at WrestleMania 40 next April is a good idea, says WWE legend 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Roman Reigns defending his title against Cody Rhodes and The Rock at WrestleMania 40 would be a good idea.

The American Nightmare declared himself in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He hopes to win and receive another shot at Regins' Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40.

However, Rhodes' chances are seemingly in jeopardy after The Rock returned last Monday on RAW to tease going after The Head of the Table. Since then, many believe The Brahma Bull will square off against his cousin at the upcoming Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about Cody possibly winning the title in a Triple-Threat match against The Rock and Reigns. The Hall of Famer stated it sounded like a good idea.

"I mean, it sounds good to me. I like it," he said. [From 48:16 to 48:19]

Should Roman Reigns compete in two matches at WWE WrestleMania 40?

During a recent episode of the Taking You To School podcast, wrestling veteran Tom Prichard discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns competing in two matches at WrestleMania 40 against The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

Prichard argued that the suggested scenario should not happen. He claimed one WrestleMania match for The Tribal Chief should be enough.

"No, I think one WrestleMania match should be enough. I do. It's like the Super Bowl, you don't play two games in a row," he said. [From 23:55 to 24:06]

