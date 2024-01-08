Roman Reigns to compete in two massive matches and lose his championship at WWE WrestleMania 40 would "serve all the masters," says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes Roman Reigns competing twice at WrestleMania 40 would "serve all masters."

Although Cody Rhodes lost to The Tribal Chief at last year's WrestleMania, many fans anticipated another square-off between the two superstars at the upcoming Show of Shows. However, many now doubt the match will happen after The Rock returned last Monday on RAW and teased going after The Head of the Table.

Speaking on Busted Open, Henry claimed Reigns fighting both The Rock and Rhodes at WrestleMania would "serve all the masters." He pointed out that The Tribal Chief could lose his title to The American Nightmare on the second night of the Show of Shows since he would be "beat up" from his battle with The Brahma Bull on Night One.

"The first option that I came up with was the first night of WrestleMania The Rock and Roman Reigns go at it for The Head of the Table. And then Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes go the next night. But because Roman was so beat up with being in there with The Rock that he cannot beat Cody and Cody wins and become the World Champion. And you serve all the masters at that point," he said. [From 22:18 - 23:02]

WWE veteran thinks Roman Reigns shouldn't compete twice at WrestleMania 40

During a recent episode of the Taking You To School podcast, WWE veteran Tom Prichard was asked whether Roman Reigns should compete in two matches at WrestleMania 40.

Prichard was not a fan of the idea, claiming one WrestleMania match should be enough for The Tribal Chief.

"No, I think one WrestleMania match should be enough. I do. It's like the Super Bowl, you don't play two games in a row," he said.

