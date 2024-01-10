Roman Reigns losing his title to major WWE star at WrestleMania after fierce battle with The Rock should happen, suggests veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan suggested that Roman Reigns lose his championship to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare hopes to finish his story and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this year. He declared himself in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, The Rock's return on RAW last week to tease a square-off against Roman Reigns could hurt Rhodes' chances of getting a title shot at WrestleMania 40. Many now predict The Tribal Chief will battle The Brahma Bull instead of Rhodes at the upcoming Show of Shows.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan suggested that Reigns face The Rock on the first night of WrestleMania before losing his title to Rhodes on the second. The former Superstar pointed out that if the company did not let The American Nightmare finish his story, it would lose its credibility:

"With that said, I do think somehow Cody gets this done at WrestleMania. I don't know if it's night one, night two, and no it's not gonna be for Seth Rollins' title either. I do believe it will be Roman's title. I think Roman beats Rock night one. And I think Cody wrestles Roman at night two and beats him," he said. [15:47 - 16:07]

Should Roman Reigns defend his title in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 40?

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T was asked about the possibility of seeing Roman Reigns defend his title in a Triple Threat match against The Rock and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The Hall of Famer welcomed the idea of seeing the three Superstars clash at the Show of Shows:

"I mean, it sounds good to me. I like it," he said.

