Roman Reigns will remain Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until 2025 after defeating major star, predicts veteran

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer believes Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until next year.

The Tribal Chief has surpassed 1228 days as world champion. Over the years, he has overcome several top challengers, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. The Rock recently returned on RAW to tease a potential clash with the leader of The Bloodline, many believe the two will square off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer gave his bold prediction for 2024, claiming Reigns will defeat The Rock and continue holding the championship until 2025:

"After defeating The Rock at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will continue his reign and will still be the champion till 2025. I believe it's a thing. Roman Reigns will go on to defeat Hulk Hogan's reign of being the longest champion. And I think he'll be the champion of the entire year of 2024. And I also feel he will defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 40," he said. [19:24 - 20:14]

WWE Hall of Famer explains why Roman Reigns must face The Rock at WrestleMania

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of seeing Roman Reigns square off against The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The Hall of Famer explained why the company should book The Tribal Chief against The Brahma Bull this year:

"I look at it, like, there again, man, you know, opportunity that say for instance if Rock don't do it now, he may not be able to do it. He may not be able to do it. You know, that window may not open again. It's like Kobe Covington being off for two years and come back and get a title shot. You know, just like if Conor McGregor came back right now. You don't think they'd put him in a title shot if they could. That's exactly what I'm saying," he said.

