WWE must pull the trigger on first-time-ever massive match between Roman Reigns and ex-World Champion, urges legend

A WWE Hall of Famer disclosed why the company must book the match between The Rock and Roman Reigns now.

The legend in question is Booker T. While Cody Rhodes seemed like the potential opponent for The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, The Rock's recent return on RAW could change the company's rumored plans. Many now believe the leader of The Bloodline will square off against The Brahma Bull at the upcoming Show of Shows instead of The American Nightmare.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed WWE must pull the trigger on the match between Reigns and The Rock now because the latter might not be able to do it later.

"I look at it, like, there again, man, you know, opportunity that say for instance if Rock don't do it now, he may not be able to do it. He may not be able to do it. You know, that window may not open again. It's like Kobe Covington being off for two years and come back and get a title shot. You know, just like if Conor McGregor came back right now. You don't think they'd put him in a title shot if they could. That's exactly what I'm saying," he said. [From 55:20 to 55:48]

The Hall of Famer stated that the company might not be able to get the same money next year. Meanwhile, he pointed out that the business has always been "cards subject to change."

Wrestling veteran says Cody Rhodes must finish his story at WWE WrestleMania 40

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan addressed Roman Reigns' potential opponent at WrestleMania 40. He claimed the company must let Cody Rhodes finish his story because it would lose its credibility otherwise.

The former superstar pointed out that fans went with WWE and Rhodes on a long journey. Hence, they must get a payoff.

"You're saying it doesn't have to happen this year and you're having Cody still talking about winning this title, still finishing the story. Okay, so you're gonna make us wait to next year's 'Mania. You're asking us to put a lot of time into this, a lot of our money. Screw it, we'll do it and we follow it along. If they do not pay this off, Raj, I don't care if it's Hulk, The Rock, anybody, I don't care. You are making a monumental mistake here because we all went along with this ride with Cody," he said.

