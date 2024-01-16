Roman Reigns won't lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until he achieves major milestone, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Rene Dupree believes WWE plans to have Roman Reigns surpass Hulk Hogan's historic 1,474-day title reign.

The Tribal Chief has dominated the Stamford-based company for over three years. He recently surpassed 1,232 days as champion. The leader of The Bloodline now needs to hold on to his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for 243 days to break Hulk Hogan's 1474-day title run record.

Although he lost to Reigns last year at WrestleMania, many believe Cody Rhodes would dethrone The Tribal Chief at this year's Show of Shows. Meanwhile, others believe the leader of The Bloodline will remain champion until he breaks Hogan's record, including Rene Dupree.

On the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree speculated that the company plans to have Reigns break Hogan's record:

"I think that's what they're going for," he said. [1:07:32 - 1:07:34]

Will Roman Reigns remain Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until 2025?

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer predicted the future of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2024.

The wrestling veteran predicted that the leader of The Bloodline would defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 40 and will continue holding the championship until the upcoming year to break Hulk Hogan's record.

"After defeating The Rock at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will continue his reign and will still be the champion till 2025. I believe it's a thing. Roman Reigns will go on to defeat Hulk Hogan's reign of being the longest champion. And I think he'll be the champion of the entire year of 2024. And I also feel he will defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 40," he said.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his gold at Royal Rumble 2024 against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. It will be interesting to see which star will walk away with the win.

