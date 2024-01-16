WWE pushing top superstar (not CM Punk or Cody Rhodes) to win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match should happen, suggests veteran 

Wrestling veteran Rene Dupree recently urged WWE to push Gunther to win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble bout.

Since joining the main roster in 2022, The Ring General has become one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company. He recently surpassed 580 days as Intercontinental Champion. Last night on RAW, the Imperium leader declared himself for the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. He is currently one of the favorites to win the high-stakes contest.

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree was asked who he believed should win the Royal Rumble. The former Tag Team Champion pointed out that he didn't have enough knowledge about the current product to predict. However, he urged the Triple H-led creative team to push Gunther.

"I think they should push Gunther. Push him all the way, in my opinion," he said. [49:00 - 49:09]

In the same edition of his podcast, Dupree also commented on the rumors of a popular WWE real-lie couple's breakup.

Top WWE star is interested in winning Gunther's Intercontinental Title

Over the past year and a half, Gunther has successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against several top superstars, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and The Miz.

LA Knight recently expressed his desire to win his first title in WWE this year. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, The Megastar revealed that he was interested in capturing all championships, including the Intercontinental Title:

"Any of them, in all honesty, but I mean, I'm looking for the top spot. Look, anybody would love to be a Tag Team Champion, a US Champion, an Intercontinental Champion, the World Champion, any of that. I wanna be the guy. So, whether that means I need to win, you know, an Intercontinental Championship or a US Championship on the way, I'm about that," Knight said.

CM Punk sent a bold five-word message to Gunther following this week's RAW. It will be interesting to see if they will cross paths during the men's Royal Rumble match.

